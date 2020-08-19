Advertisement

Number of COVID-related deaths in Va. up 14 from Tuesday’s report

(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 109,019 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 108,282 reported Tuesday, a 737-case increase, which is a lower increase than the 861 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

4,544 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,410 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,396 reported Tuesday.

1,402,471 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.7 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 6.8 percent reported Tuesday.

1,243 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,989 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

