Advertisement

Virginia panel approves sweeping police reform bill

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A sweeping police reform bill that would eliminate the use of no-knock warrants, limit the use of chokeholds and make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct has won approval from a key Virginia legislative committee.

The omnibus reform bill advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.  

The bill was heard by the committee on the first day of a special legislative session focused on addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and calls for police and criminal justice reforms following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Latest News

Politics

Lawmakers spar as House of Delegates moves toward virtual session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of the Virginia House of Delegates opened a special session on Tuesday, meeting in person at VCU’s Siegel Center. But it didn’t take long for Democrats and Republicans to spar over the Speaker’s plan to go virtual.

Politics

Lynchburg registrar gears up for election, offers tips to voters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They remind people that ballots send in by mail must be postmarked by Election Day.

Politics

Gov. Northam proposes voter protection measures ahead of November general election

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Gov. Northam put forward three proposals for addressing voting challenges brought on by the pandemic

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

Latest News

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Politics

Sharp divisions expected during special session

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A session that started as first aid for the state budget, has expanded to include criminal justice reform and the full range of the state’s coronavirus response.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.