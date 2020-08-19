Advertisement

Virginia Tech reports five positive cases of COVID-19 upon return to class

(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is reporting one true positive and four positives from students who had previously confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. That’s based on results from mid-nasal swabs analyzed by rt-PCR in the school’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab within 24 hours of sampling, according to President Tim Sands, who says 3,663 people were tested between Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.

Sands says the university’s COVID-19 dashboard will be available online sometime this week, and will be updated at least weekly.

In an online letter, Sands says, “As we continue to carefully populate our campus, we’re off to a very good start. But a successful on-campus fall semester depends on our continued vigilance and compliance with our reopening plan.”

As part of the reopening plan, Virginia Tech required students living on campus to be tested upon arrival, and asked all students who were not already living on campus to self-quarantine for 14 days before arriving in Blacksburg.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Radford University completes first week of back-to-class with 12 COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
About a dozen students at Radford University have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

University of Lynchburg has two positive COVID cases; tests pending on more

Updated: 3 hours ago
Results are still awaited for 16 more.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

Latest News

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Coronavirus

School district evaluates after COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The school district is conducting 100-percent virtual classes and will continue to do so until COVID cases start to fall in their community.

National Politics

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month.

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Coronavirus

France mandating masks at all workplaces as virus reawakens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The announcement by the Labor Ministry makes France one of the relatively few countries in the world that’s universally requiring workers to wear masks on the job.

Coronavirus

Virginia’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests down as of Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
1,385,832 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.8 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.0 percent reported Monday.