Virginia Tech reports five positive cases of COVID-19 upon return to class

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is reporting one true positive and four positives from students who had previously confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. That’s based on results from mid-nasal swabs analyzed by rt-PCR in the school’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab within 24 hours of sampling, according to President Tim Sands, who says 3,663 people were tested between Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.

Sands says the university’s COVID-19 dashboard will be available online sometime this week, and will be updated at least weekly.

In an online letter, Sands says, “As we continue to carefully populate our campus, we’re off to a very good start. But a successful on-campus fall semester depends on our continued vigilance and compliance with our reopening plan.”

As part of the reopening plan, Virginia Tech required students living on campus to be tested upon arrival, and asked all students who were not already living on campus to self-quarantine for 14 days before arriving in Blacksburg.

