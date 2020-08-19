Advertisement

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 1: Latest News and Field Trip to the Taubman

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

In Episode One of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, we're taking a look at the the Special Session, the anniversary of the suffrage movement, a disinfecting robot and a Roanoke kid who made and donated a sanitizing station.

In our virtual field trip, we heard to the Taubman Museum of Art to see a collection in color from Roanoke artist Dorothy Gillespie. And Miss. Katrina will teach us how to make art inspired by Gillespie.

Last but not least, we get a lesson from Weather Wise Guy on how color and weather combine to make something amazing!

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com And join us every Tuesday for WDBJ7+ KidsCast!

