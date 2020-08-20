Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce offers PPE

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - To support local business with reopening, the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce is offering them help in getting personal protective equipment like masks, cleaning products and hand sanitizer.

When they recently posted about it on social media, they got a big response.

“And immediately, the phone started ringing off the hook, so that just let us know what the need was in our community,” said the chamber’s Pam Warren. “And so far we’ve probably had ten to twelve businesses stop in yesterday and today to pick up things like masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning products and so forth.”

Businesses can reach out to the chamber to get the products.

