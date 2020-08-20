Advertisement

Criminal justice reforms front and center on day two of special session

Criminal justice reform was in the spotlight Wednesday on day two of Virginia's special legislative session
Criminal justice reform was in the spotlight Wednesday on day two of Virginia's special legislative session(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Criminal justice reform was back in the spotlight Wednesday, as the special session of the Virginia General Assembly continued in Richmond and online.

The House of Delegates held a brief virtual session, but members of the Senate returned to the Science Museum of Virginia for committee meetings and Wednesday’s floor session.

Several Republican senators highlighted controversial decisions by the Virginia Parole Board, and proposed legislation they say could undermine the ability of police officers to keep their communities safe.

“You know it’s like a bad DC Comics movie,” said Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham County). “We’ve got rioting in the streets of Gotham, so what do we do? We turn out the Joker, the Riddler, and the Penguin all at the same time.”

Democrats responded, saying they are not talking about releasing violent offenders

“We are talking about thoughtful, evidence-based ways to reform our prison system,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax County)

Legislation approved in committee will likely win approval when it comes to a full vote on the floor, but not without more debate.

“When it comes to items like defunding police, or if it comes to items that are going to make the rioting worse, and our communities less safe,” said Senator Steve Newman (R-Lynchburg), “the Republicans are saying, we’re going to stand up and say no to that.”

“All of us were horrified by the murder of George Floyd and that created the reason why we are here,” said Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County). “And that’s a very good reason to examine how we police in the Commonwealth of Virginia, how we make sure that we protect the rights of those accused of a crime. But at the same time I think our Republican caucus is entirely focused on protecting the victim as well.”

“We’re working closely with the chiefs of police, sheriffs, state police,” said Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke), “to make sure they have standards we all agree with, we have certification and de-certification standards with regard to police to make sure that Virginia’s police are acting in a model way.”

The State Senate is making progress on its legislation, but the House of Delegates won’t be voting until Sunday at the earliest.

So it’s still unclear just how long this special session will last.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer

Virginia Senate puts off vote on eviction moratorium

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A temporary moratorium on evictions is already underway until September 7.

Politics

Sen. Warner expects more COVID relief legislation, skeptical of stimulus checks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
He predicts another relief bill will be passed and believes it should focus on issues like unemployment benefits, rental assistance, and support for small businesses.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

Virginia panel approves sweeping police reform bill

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The bill would eliminate the use of no-knock warrants, limit the use of chokeholds and make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct.

Latest News

Politics

Lawmakers spar as House of Delegates moves toward virtual session

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of the Virginia House of Delegates opened a special session on Tuesday, meeting in person at VCU’s Siegel Center. But it didn’t take long for Democrats and Republicans to spar over the Speaker’s plan to go virtual.

Politics

Lynchburg registrar gears up for election, offers tips to voters

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They remind people that ballots send in by mail must be postmarked by Election Day.

Politics

Gov. Northam proposes voter protection measures ahead of November general election

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
Gov. Northam put forward three proposals for addressing voting challenges brought on by the pandemic

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Politics

Sharp divisions expected during special session

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A session that started as first aid for the state budget, has expanded to include criminal justice reform and the full range of the state’s coronavirus response.