Employee at New London Academy tests positive for COVID-19

“We have worked closely with the Virginia Department of Health. Contact tracing has been done, and all individuals who were in proximity of this individual have been asked to quarantine,” said Ryan L. Edwards, Public Relations Coordinator for Bedford County Public Schools.
Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County Public Schools(BCPS Facebook Page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A staff member at New London Academy, a public school for kids Pre K-5th Grade, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Bedford County Public Schools.

More on Bedford County Public Schools can be found at https://bedford.sharpschool.net/.

