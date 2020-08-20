NC State moves undergrad classes to virtual format following increase in COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WDBJ) - Beginning August 24, all undergraduate Wolfpack students will attend their classes virtually following a recent handful of coronavirus group outbreaks within the university community.

“We have also recently witnessed the negative impacts caused by those who did not take personal responsibility. We’ve had reports of large parties in off-campus apartments. In the last two days alone, we’ve identified three COVID-19 clusters in off-campus and Greek Village houses that can be traced to parties and behavior outside of our community standards and the governor’s mandates,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said.

According to CBS17, graduate classes and clinical courses will continue a plan for at least a partially on-site schedule. N.C. State’s research laboratories will stay open and continue to offer student study opportunities.

“As of today, through our aggressive contact tracing program we have more than 500 students in quarantine and isolation, mostly off-campus, who have either tested positive or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive,” Woodson said. “We are also investigating other potential off-campus clusters.”

Woodson added that on-campus housing will remain open for students with the availability for a prorated refund for anybody that chooses to cancel their housing contract with no penalty and move back home.

Classes began on August 10 for this year’s Wolfpack students.

