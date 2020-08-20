Advertisement

One person arrested for stabbing in Covington

Covington, VA Police
Covington, VA Police(Covington, VA Police FB Page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested for malicious wounding after a stabbing in Covington Wednesday.

Shortly after noon, police were called to the Applebee’s restaurant on West Thacker Avenue. They found one person in the parking lot with stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No information about a condition has been released.

Police believe the stabbing took place elsewhere.

The suspect was arrested nearby, according to police, who have not released the name, saying the investigation is still open and active.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Covington Police at 540-965-6333 or email policeinfo@covington.va.us. Police say all information will be anonymous.

