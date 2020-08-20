Pulaski Co. offering non-profit recovery grants in response to pandemic

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday the creation of a non-profit recovery grant program to assist with expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants will range from $1,000 to $5,000 and will be available through application on a first-come first-served basis for registered 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) organizations in Pulaski County that directly serve its citizens.

“The Board of Supervisors has a desire to affect as many of our county citizens in need as possible with CARES Act monies during these challenging times, and they feel that our nonprofit community in addition to our small businesses is one of the best ways to do that”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, county administrator. “The non-profit organizations in our county are part of what makes our community go around and they are extremely close to our people, so it makes good sense to support them and their services to reach individuals who may need assistance right now.”

The application process only involves six questions and a written summary of how your organization has been impacted by the pandemic. You must also attach a completed W-9 form. Non-profits must be in good standing with the State Corporation Commission and up to date on all county taxes, charges and fees.

Grants can be used for expenses such as rent/mortgage, payroll, employee benefits, reopening costs, utilities, marketing, vendor payments, equipment purchases, personal protective equipment and new software.

“It is important that we help our citizens the best we can right now and also support the foundational elements of our community such as small businesses and non-profits, so we can better make it through these tough times together”, stated Joe Guthrie, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “The local government cannot do it alone, we need our nonprofits throughout the county more than ever to continue to step up and help the community navigate through these unprecedented and difficult times.”

Applications can be downloaded here, and will be accepted beginning August 31. The program has $350,000 of funding through the CARES Act and will end on October 30, or when the funds have been depleted.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.