Pulaski woman undergoes 10 surgeries and overcomes medical diagnosis

Lauren Warden is pictured here with her husband and three boys
Lauren Warden is pictured here with her husband and three boys(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -

From pain to relief. A young mother of three boys from Pulaski is now talking about her journey to overcome a scary medical diagnosis.

“I was pretty shocked, I was heartbroken, but I knew I had to have faith and pray,” Lauren Warden said.

Three years ago, Warden’s life changed forever. The Pulaski mother went to the doctor with headaches, vision loss and memory loss, and found out she had a pseudotumor that was creating pressure on her brain.

“It was like someone was sitting on my shoulder just stabbing me in my head . . . It was very hard to be so young and have children and still have to function daily for them,” Warden said.

Since the diagnosis, Warden had nine surgeries to try and relieve the pressure.

“Where they stick a small tube in the middle of the skull and they run it through your chest cavity down to your abdomen to drain the CSF fluid off, and then you can also have stents placed, and what that does, is it reduces the blood flow to the brain,” she explained.

But after those and other surgeries, the pain persisted. So she turned to her neurosurgeon Rashid Janjua with Novant Health for her 10th and final surgery in March--a cranial expansion.

“After awhile, you have to entertain the big, big operation, which is what she had, in order to avoid needing more surgeries in the future, so we keep it as a last resort because of how big this operation is,” Janjua said.

And the surgery was a complete success for Warden.

“I’m fully blessed to have our life back,” she said.

She hopes her story will inspire and encourage others.

“Fight! And never lose hope, and have faith, and even though there’s mornings that you just want to sit there and cry, get up and do it,” Warden said.

