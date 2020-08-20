Radford University suspends three students for ‘endangering health and safety of others’

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University has suspended three students for violating its standards of student conduct.

According to university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs, one student was suspended for the entire 2020-2021 school year, and two others for the fall semester.

The school reports these students were endangering the health and safety of others and failed to comply with directions from university or law enforcement officials.

Scaggs said in a statement, “the University is being diligent in its efforts to hold students accountable, especially those with multiple offenses and/or blatant disregard for the health of our campus and our community.”

