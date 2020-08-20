Roanoke Higher Education Center celebrates 20th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Higher Education Center is celebrating 20 years of successfully helping adult learners.

Thursday, the Center held a virtual celebration to acknowledge its 20th anniversary.

The Center has helped more than 10,000 people earn degrees from GEDs to Ph.D.s, as well as workforce training certificates.

“Over the past 20 years, we have offered and delivered 200 programs of study helping individuals become workforce-ready, achieve endorsements for workforce demands, and earn certificates and degrees,” said Executive Director Kay Dunkley.

City Council has also declared August 20th “Roanoke Higher Education Center Day” in the city.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.