Roanoke Outdoor Foundation kicks off new campaign

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Roanoke Outdoor Foundation is trying to raise $100,000 and they need your help!

The campaign is for Project Outside and the funds will be used on a supplemental basis for different outdoor public spaces around Roanoke.

The foundation has already raised around $50-thousand dollars, but is currently looking to partner with more local businesses.

“We work with all of our stakeholders, partners, any organization that touches the outdoors, whether its parks and rec, non profits, and the idea is how can this fund help them. Where are their gaps, is it a funding gap for maintenance for the green ways, OK how can this fund help them?” asked Pete Eschelman, director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

The goal is to raise all of the money by early fall. The Roanoke Outside Foundation also wants to partner with local businesses. You can donate to the campaign here.

