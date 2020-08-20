Roanoke police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Roanoke Police have identified the man killed during a shooting on Wednesday as Sincere DeGroat, 21 of Wilson, North Carolina.

One other person was injured in the shooting which happened near the Berglund Center. No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said Wednesday they were called to the 700 block of Williamson Road NE, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant. They found two men with gunshot wounds; both were taken to a hospital. DeGroat died shortly thereafter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

