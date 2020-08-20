Rockbridge farmers being surveyed on bear damage

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “They can devastate a corn field,” said Mack Smith, Rockbridge County Farm Bureau President. “And it’s tens of thousands of dollars in cases. We’ve seen it ourselves, and I have neighbors and friends who have experienced it even worse than we are.”

Bears, not only feasting in a corn field, but even with a sheep and other livestock, dragged off and eaten.

“I lost three of my 11 ewes,” said sheep farmer Daniel Hinkle. “So I lost about a third of my hopefully productive female sheep.”

They’re always around, but farmers are saying the numbers and damage have increased.

“We’re trying to get a measure of that,” said Tom Stanley, the Rockbridge area Extension Agent. “But I think anecdotally we feel certain that we’ve seen an increase in damage.”

“I think it’s continuing to ramp up,” Smith said.

Which is a real problem as the bears move more and more into populated areas.

“We were told to worry about dogs, we were told to worry about coyotes,” Hinkle said. “We were never told to worry about bears because we’re next to a subdivision. We really were not expected to have to deal with such a large predator.”

“The bears have adapted,” Stanley explained. “They’ve learned where to live, where the food sources are, and very often it’s in close proximity to homes and where people live.”

So they’re surveying farmers to learns the scale of the problem, and maybe find a solution.

“Finding that balance and when it’s best to use those strategies is all part of the picture in terms of how we learn to coexist with the bear,” said Stanley.

