Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast

Tropical Depression 13 formed in the Atlantic Basin Wednesday night. The system isn’t quite strong enough to get a name, but once it reaches tropical storm strength, it would become Laura. Get the latest on track below and in our Hurricane Center.

A frontal boundary has stalled out across the region and will stick around through the end of the week. This front will be the focal point for daily showers and storms through the upcoming weekend. It won’t be raining all the time, but scattered showers and a few storms are possible each afternoon and evening. This weather pattern should begin to break down as we head toward Sunday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

We’ll start with a few stray showers early Thursday morning. Clouds will be thickening up with another round of a few showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with any slow-movers. Shower and storm coverage should decrease after sunset, but a few stragglers could linger even after midnight. This pattern will be a daily occurrence. We’ll see more numerous showers and storms on Friday. Watch out a few storms may contain some heavier downpours.

There’s no immediate concern for flooding, but given recent rain, we’ll have to keep an eye out for localized flood issues. Highs will run a bit cooler thanks to the clouds and rain with highs mostly in the 70s to near 80.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible today. (WDBJ)

A few scattered storms today, but we pick up a better chance tomorrow.

THE WEEKEND

Much like last weekend, Saturday is looking more unsettled than Sunday as a front pushes the rain out with increasing sunshine possible late in the day Sunday. Highs this weekend will once again climb into the low to mid 80s. As we get closer, we’ll have a better idea on the storm coverage for the weekend. At this time, neither day appears to be a washout.

A few showers and storms are possible today, but become more numerous on Friday. (WDBJ)

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a wave near the Leeward Islands to Tropical Depression 13. If continues to strengthen as expected, it would be upgraded to a Tropical Storm named Laura. We’re also following two areas in the Atlantic Basin that will likely strengthen in the warm ocean waters over the next 5 days. It’s still to early to say exactly where these would go, but areas along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico should stay alert into the weekend and early next week. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.