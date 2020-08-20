Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Harris makes VP acceptance speech at DNC

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

Sports

High school boosters fear financial setbacks for years

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Logan Sherrill
Parents, coaches and teachers worry high school booster budgets will be negatively impacted for years with no sports this fall.

Politics

Criminal justice reforms front and center on day two of special session

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Criminal justice reform was back in the spotlight Wednesday, as the special session of the Virginia General Assembly continued in Richmond and online.

Education

Wythe Co. Schools delay start, will begin virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In Wythe County, the start of school has been pushed back, and students will now begin the year all virtually.

Latest News

News

CBS-Megan Boswell Charged With Killing Evelyn Boswell

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Danville named a 2020 All-America City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The city is one of ten communities around the country to receive this designation, which is awarded every year to recognize communities that are “best tackling critical challenges.”

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

News

New Campbell County K9s

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Campbell County K9s

Updated: 2 hours ago