Tips on how to choose safe hand sanitizers and avoid bad ones

With different warnings coming out every month about hand sanitizers, we wanted to clear the air.

WDBJ7 spoke with a Nurse Practitioner with LewisGale, Jordan White, about which hand sanitizers to get and which to avoid. White says around 160 hand sanitizers have been recalled in the last month alone.

The good ones to look for contain over 60% ethanol content, and the bad ones contain a chemical called methanol, which can cause nausea,, vision loss, and seizures.

“Hand sanitizer will get absorbed through your skin, so if you’re not discerning, if you’re not picking the right type of brand, or if you’re picking one that has a bad product in it, you’re directly putting yourself at risk, you’re putting your employees at risk, your children at risk,” White said.

White also says any bottle that says, “FDA Approved” is a lie, because the FDA reviews sanitizers but the organization does not regulate the standards for manufacture.

You can find more information on hand sanitizers here.

