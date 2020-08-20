Advertisement

Trial dates set for Christiansburg woman charged with making child porn and sexually assaulting 2-year-old son

Kayla Thomas will appear in Montgomery Circuit Court for trial on January 20, 2021.
Kayla Thomas will appear in Montgomery Circuit Court for trial on January 20, 2021.(Ashley Boles)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date has been set for Kayla Nicole Thomas, the biological mom of Steven Meek II, who died in January from brutal blunt force trauma. Her trial has been set for January 20, 2021 - January 22, 2021. It will begin each day at 9 AM.

Thomas appeared in Montgomery Circuit Court on Thursday. Thomas currently faces the following felony charges:

§ 18.2-371.1. Abuse and neglect of children; penalty; abandoned infant

§ 18.2-374.1:1. Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty

§ 18.2-374.1. Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography; presumption as to age

§ 18.2-67.1. Forcible sodomy

§ 18.2-67.2. Object sexual penetration; penalty

Thomas is not charged with the murder of Meek. Thomas’ boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman is charged with murder as well as the following charges:

§ 18.2-374.1:1. Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty

§ 18.2-371.1. Abuse and neglect of children; penalty; abandoned infant

§ 18.2-374.1:1. Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty

§ 18.2-374.1. Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography; presumption as to age

§ 18.2-67.2. Object sexual penetration; penalty

§ 18.2-67.1. Forcible sodomy

Hellman’s trial is set to begin on October 5, 2020.

WDBJ7 has followed this both of these cases extensively. You can view previous stories below:

https://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Man-arrested-charged-in-2-year-olds-death-504327261.html

https://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Mother-charged-with-abuse-neglect-of-Christiansburg-toddler-waives-right-to-preliminary-hearing-506503581.html

