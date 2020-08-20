Advertisement

VDH reports 863 new COVID cases, 17 deaths Thursday

(KTVF)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 109,882 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 109,019 reported Wednesday, an 863-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 737 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

4,593 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,427 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,410 reported Wednesday.

1,418,335 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 6.7 percent reported Wednesday.

1,266 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 14,091 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

