Virginia Democrats, Donald Trump Jr. discuss 2020 elections

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -The Democratic National Convention continues Thursday and the party is hoping to rev up voters heading into November. Party activists on both sides of the aisle say Virginia is still a battleground state, despite trending blue in recent elections.

“The Virginia Bernie delegates did achieve a lot to move the Democratic party to the left in the state of Virginia,” said Alexa Leister-Frasier.

Alexa Leister-Frasier’s says her life as an agricultural migrant worker inspires her to advocate for progressive causes, like universal health care and a higher minimum wage. The Shenandoah Valley Bernie Sanders delegate planned to be in Wisconsin for the Democratic National Convention, but she went back to working on the farm when the program went virtual. This week, she took a break from the busy harvest season to talk about whether she will vote for democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this November now that Sanders is out of the race.

“I would like to vote for him, but he has got to actually show me that he cares more about his constituents than his corporate donors,” said Leister-Frasier.

Senator Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, sees the party rallying around the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket.

“Maybe we are supposed to break the glass ceiling in 2020,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). “And I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that happens.”

Virginia went blue in the 2016 presidential election and Democrats have seen major victories in recent years. However, in a one-on-one interview with Gray DC correspondent Alana Austin, Donald Trump Junior said his father’s campaign is not giving up on winning back the former red state.

“It’s not your grandparents’ democrat party anymore. It’s a radical left-wing Marxist organization,” said Trump.

Trump Junior says he thinks the Democrats’ platform is too far to the left and would raise taxes by trillions of dollars.

“It would send the American economy, your retirement, your 401k into the stone ages,” argued Trump.

With the election less than three months away, both sides say they will aggressively campaign in Virginia even if efforts are largely going digital in this new age of politics.

The DNC wraps up Thursday. The Republican National Convention picks up next week.

