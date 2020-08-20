Advertisement

Virginia Senate puts off vote on eviction moratorium

Eviction Notice
Eviction Notice
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/Staff) — The Virginia Senate has put off a vote on legislation to block evictions until next year, a measure supporters say is a vital protection for renters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Senate committee voted Wednesday to delay taking a vote on a measure to block evictions until next May after landlords expressed strong concerns about the bills.

Supporters said the economic distress caused by the virus require the moratorium to keep people in their homes.

The RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University estimates that as many as 262,000 households in Virginia are at risk of eviction and that 16% of renters did not pay rent July’s rent.

A temporary moratorium on evictions is already underway until September 7.

Latest News

News

Danville named a 2020 All-America City

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The city is one of ten communities around the country to receive this designation, which is awarded every year to recognize communities that are “best tackling critical challenges.”

News

New Campbell County K9s

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Campbell County K9s

Updated: 1 hour ago

Education

Health officials prepare as thousand of students return to Lynchburg area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows congregate living produces a bigger potential for outbreaks.

Latest News

News

Buena Vista Schools Get Financial Help

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Boosters Fear Financial Setbacks from Lack of School Sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Senator Warner Talks COVID Relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Special Session, Day Two/Criminal Justice Reform

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Health Data for Lynchburg Campuses

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Fatal Shooting at Roanoke McDonald's

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast