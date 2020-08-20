Virginia Tech professor reacts to $600M Flint water crisis settlement

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The state of Michigan has reached a settlement related to the Flint water crisis.

A $600 million settlement was announced Thursday morning by the state’s attorney general.

Nearly 80 percent of that fund will go towards children’s settlement categories. All people who were minors at the time of exposure are eligible for compensation without proof of personal injury.

Marc Edwards, a professor at Virginia Tech, says the move represents an apology to those affected.

“Ever since they apologized in January 2016, they’ve been working really, really hard to help get Flint fixed and I’ve been proud to work with them on that and the EPA. I’ve only got good things to say about what all the agencies did,” said Edwards.

The agreement comes after 18 months of negotiations.

