Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce handles COVID grants

A business in Covington, Va., struggles on through the COVID-induced economic downturn.
A business in Covington, Va., struggles on through the COVID-induced economic downturn.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with grants to help small businesses affected by the pandemic.

One-time grants of up to $15,000 based upon pre-COVID employment levels are being provided to businesses in the region to help offset losses due to the economic downturn from the virus.

“These businesses have still had all their expenses and yet have had very little business,” said COVID Recovery Small Programs Grant Manager Susan Knick. “So anything we can do to help them get up and running. Of course, being any grant program there is many stipulations. They can contact us here at the chamber or look at our website.”

The chamber is taking applications for the grants starting Monday.

