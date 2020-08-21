Advertisement

Bedford’s ‘Laker’s Store’ victim of armed robbery Thursday

The suspect was able to demand and leave with an undisclosed amount of money and flee in a possibly grey, four-door vehicle.
(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect connected to the armed robbery of Laker’s Store (10999 Moneta Road) on Thursday.

The man is white and stands anywhere from 5′5″ to 5′10.” He entered the store with a blue bandana covering his face while wearing the distinctive red and black hat pictured.

The suspect was able to demand and leave with an undisclosed amount of money and flee in a possibly grey, four-door vehicle. State Police joined the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in performing a canvass and search of the area. They continue to actively follow up on leads in the case.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to please call 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 (Crime Stopper calls can be anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000). You may also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3TIPS app.

