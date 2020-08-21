Advertisement

Co-defendant sentenced after pleading guilty in case of 2017 Wythe Co. double murder

One of three original suspects in a Wythe County double murder case has been sentenced to 96 years in prison after the bodies of Aiden Dawson, 17, of Wytheville, and Raymond Lewis Rodriguez, 24 of Austinville, were found at a home in the 1800 block of Reed Creek Drive in December of 2017.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
Jared Stephens, 21 of Austinville, plead guilty to five charges Wednesday connected to the 2017 case:

-Conspiracy to distribute a schedule 2 substance

-Two counts of felony murder

-Two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

The primary suspect, Dylan McGlothlin, 18 of Max Meadows, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to two life sentences, plus 16 years behind bars.

Stephens was charged with murder due to the law in Virginia that states a suspect can be found guilty even if they had not been planning to kill someone, or did not fire a gun, as long as they were at the scene to commit another felony (in Stephens’ case, sell drugs), according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mike Jones.

Stephens was sentenced to 96 years with 81 years suspended. He is to serve 15 years, with a six-year mandatory minimum. The total can reach the 15 years with probation that follows the six-year minimum.

An additional 81 years in jail could be in-play depending on if probation requirements are followed.

Another co-defendant, Hunter Armbrister, 20 of Max Meadows, has not received a set date yet that he is to return to court.

