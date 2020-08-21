College student opens bookstore in downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A college student now has her own business right here in one of our hometowns. Wonderous Books & More officially opened Friday in Salem.

The Salem City Council and Chamber of Commerce came out Friday for a ribbon cutting to support Savannah Oaks and her new business.

“It really helps me understand that I’m actually here doing this, and I’m capable of owning my own bookstore,” Oaks said.

She is a student at Bridgewater College and has been dreaming of owning a book store. Her plan was to have one later in life, but things changed quickly.

“My mom found a listing on Facebook from the previous owner saying she wanted to sell it, and she told me about it, and I was like, this is an opportunity that I can never pass up,” Oaks said.

She bought the former Walter & Co. Booksellers store in March just before the pandemic took hold. Then, Oaks changed the layout and added her own personal touches--like a children’s book room.

“I know everything is technology-based right now, but there’s nothing better than a good book in your hand, so I’ve always loved used book stores,” she said.

The pandemic hasn’t made it easy for Oaks, but she’s continuing to stay positive.

“I didn’t get to do a lot of things that I wanted to this summer, but we’re going to get a lot more done,” Oaks said.

Like poetry nights and book club meetings at the store.

“It’s wonderful to see someone of a young age being an entrepreneur and living her dream, so that’s what she’s doing, and we love having it here right in downtown Salem,” Renée Turk, Salem Mayor, said.

“Just such a good sign of the growth that’s happening here and innovation, and just the fact that Savannah was able to open during a pandemic is amazing,” Beth Bell, Executive Director for the Salem/Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, said.

