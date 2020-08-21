Danville father charged with murder in death of 8-month-old

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged a man with felony homicide and felony child abuse for the death of his eight-month-old son.

Kanyon Guthrie, 22, was arrested Thursday.

Police say the investigation began June 12, when medical staff at SOVAH Health notified police about the boy’s death. Family members had found the boy unresponsive in the house and called 911, and paramedics took the boy to the hospital.

The police investigation led to evidence that led to the murder charge, but no information about the cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact 434-793-0000 or use the city’s crime tips app CARE.

