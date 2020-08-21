Fink’s Jewelers to close Valley View Mall location

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-based business Fink’s Jewelers is shutting down one of its locations. After 35 years, the owners plan to close the Valley View store out of a desire to have one main destination store in Roanoke--the one on Electric Road in Roanoke County.

They say decreased foot traffic at the mall played a factor, but the decision to close came mainly from the fact that the Electric Road location has been the most popular of the two stores in Roanoke.

“Definitely a bittersweet day. We’ve had a lot of great, loyal clients shop there, a lot of great long-term associates work in that location, and it’s definitely sad, but, you know, in this business you just have to focus on the future,” Matthew Fink, President of Fink’s Jewelers, said.

Fink says they had these plans in the work even before the pandemic hit.

They plan to close the store soon but do not have an exact closing date yet.

