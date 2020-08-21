Advertisement

Henry Co. declares local state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, flooding

Flooding on 220 in Bassett/Henry County
Flooding on 220 in Bassett/Henry County(Responding Fire)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Due to recent rainfall and flooding, Henry County has declared a local state of emergency.

County Administrator and Director of Emergency Tim Hall declared an emergency Friday at 10 a.m.

The declaration will assist first responders in coordinating resources that may be needed to respond and recover from significant flooding.

There is significant flooding in portions of Henry County, and many roadways are blocked. According to the National Weather Service, approximately 4-5 inches of rain has fallen.

US 220 is closed from US 57 to five miles north of that point because of flooding. VA 174 is also closed, from the junction of Virginia 108 to a miles west of that point, according to VDOT.

The NWS has also issued a flash flood emergency for areas of Henry County, including Bassett, Stanleytown, Fieldale, Sanville, Oak Level and Collinsville.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

