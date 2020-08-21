Henry County crash leaves one person dead

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 751, just south of October Way, before 1 a.m.

The driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling north when he ran off the right side of the road at a high rate of speed. He hit an embankment and overturned multiple times, ejecting him.

38-year-old Roger Gravely, of Martinsville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to SOVAH Health of Martinsville, where he died.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.