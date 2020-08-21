Advertisement

Henry County woman killed after jumping from moving truck

(WCAX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following an incident in Henry County involving a vehicle.

Virginia State Police said the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday on Route 220.

The driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling north when state police say the husband and wife inside began arguing. The two were allegedly intoxicated, and 28-year-old April Star Hollandsworth, of Martinsville, jumped from the passenger side.

Hollandsworth sustained a head injury when she hit the ground and died at the scene.

The driver, Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

State police, along with their Crash Reconstruction Team and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, responded. Their investigation determined April Hollandsworth jumped from the truck on her own will and died as a result.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Henry County crash leaves one person dead

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 751, just south of October Way, before 1 a.m. Friday.

Education

Tech experts gear up for new back-to-school in Bedford County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Superintendent Doug Schuch says of the roughly 9,300 students in the district, more than 3,000 are enrolled virtually

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 21, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Mother Nature Hits Hard, School Goes On

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Police Identify Man Killed in Shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Shooting in Southeast Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats - Clutch Smoked Meats in Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
Downtown Roanoke is home to a new restaurant that is making everything in house and smoking meats out back.

Forecast

Friday, August 21, Morning FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Two hurricane landfalls on the same day? It’s possible.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
It has never happened before that two hurricanes made landfall on the same day. This year, it's possible.

Crime

Co-defendant sentenced after pleading guilty in case of 2017 Wythe Co. double murder

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
One of three original suspects in a Wythe County double murder case has been sentenced to 96 years in prison after the bodies of Aiden Dawson, 17, of Wytheville, and Raymond Lewis Rodriguez, 24 of Austinville, were found at a home in the 1800 block of Reed Creek Drive in December of 2017.