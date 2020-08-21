Henry County woman killed after jumping from moving truck

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following an incident in Henry County involving a vehicle.

Virginia State Police said the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday on Route 220.

The driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling north when state police say the husband and wife inside began arguing. The two were allegedly intoxicated, and 28-year-old April Star Hollandsworth, of Martinsville, jumped from the passenger side.

Hollandsworth sustained a head injury when she hit the ground and died at the scene.

The driver, Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

State police, along with their Crash Reconstruction Team and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, responded. Their investigation determined April Hollandsworth jumped from the truck on her own will and died as a result.

The incident remains under investigation.

