“He’s literally given me the hat off his head”: Friends remember Malik Simms, say he was man killed in shooting in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Malik Simms, according to friends, is the man who was shot and killed near the Dollar General along Garden City Blvd. in Southeast Roanoke Thursday night.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever dealt with, for real,” said Simms’ friend Ruben DeJesus.

According to DeJesus, he and Simms were best friends for the past 10 years. They worked together first at Food Lion and then at One Step Further Child Care Center.

They bonded over the love of Christian rap music.

“We exchanged iPods and from then on that guy’s been like my brother,” said DeJesus.

DeJesus wants his friend to be remembered as an all-around good guy—quick to share a joke, or an article of clothing with anyone in need.

“He’s literally given me the hat off his head before, and I have that hat. I slept with that hat under my pillow last night. He was a good guy,” said DeJesus.

Simms’ death is the second this week due to gun violence, and the ninth homicide in Roanoke this year – six of which involved gunfire.

“Anytime there’s gun violence, whether there’s one incident or 20 incidents, it’s very alarming,” said Police Chief Sam Roman.

The facts surrounding Simms’ death are still unclear, but Chief Roman says many recent shootings have been gang related.

“It takes an aggressive posture to deal with that and an aggressive posture when you’re dealing with those involved in gang culture and gang violence and gun violence in many cases, it’s not a pretty look, the question is ‘is our community ready?’ I think the answer is yes.”

In addition to the six murders at the hands of gun violence this year, Roanoke has also seen 31 aggravated assaults involving guns.

According to the Chief, a large percentage of those cases still do have any arrests.

