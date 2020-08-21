Advertisement

Hometown Eats - Clutch Smoked Meats in Roanoke

Clutch Smoked Meats Free Bird sandwich
Clutch Smoked Meats Free Bird sandwich(WDBJ7)
By Josh Birch
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke is home to a new restaurant that is making everything in house and smoking meats out back. Clutch Smoked Meats opened in July, but it won’t be kept a secret for long.

“We are an artisanal sandwich shop,” said GM Meghan Bethel. “We make everything in house. We have signature cocktails.”

Clutch infuses their meats by smoking them with local Virginia hickory wood. They’re using that smoker to create some of the best sellers, including the pastrami sandwich. Smoked pastrami is served with melted cheese, slaw and a special house-made remoulade sauce on ciabatta.

They’re even smoking some of the ingredients found in their homemade pimento cheese! That cheese is a staple ingredient on a best selling sandwich called the Free Bird. A massive fried chicken breast joins the homemade pimento cheese and homemade pickles for this knockout sandwich.

“Hands down my favorite pimento cheese that I’ve ever had,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “The depth of flavor they’re getting by actually throwing some of the ingredients on the smoker. Incredible. This could be put on any sandwich and it would be good.”

Be sure to hurry down for weekend brunch too. They’re doing a big dish with fried chicken over funnel cake, all topped with powered sugar and a pepper syrup.

Clutch Smoked Meats is located at 120 Luck Ave SW Suite 200, Roanoke, VA 24011. Their phone number is (540) 655-4080.

If you have a local restaurant Josh should check out for Hometown Eats, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

