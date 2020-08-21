Advertisement

’I just want to be treated fairly’: Struggling landlords looking for relief during COVID-19

Mack claims she has lost nearly $5,000 in just one of her properties because of the pandemic. Regardless, she said she doesn’t hold the tenants who are unable to pay responsible, but the ones she says who are unwilling.
Richmond landlords struggling because tenants have stopped paying rent during the novel coronavirus pandemic are looking for relief from the state. (Source: WWBT)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond landlords struggling because tenants have stopped paying rent during the COVID-19 pandemic are looking for relief from the state.

Patricia Mack owns three properties throughout the city of Richmond. She said she understands the hardships her tenants are going through but wishes the same courtesy would be extended to her.

“Where is the relief for the landlord?” Macks said. “I have my own children to feed, and there’s no relief for me when I can’t come up with the money for all those mortgages.”

Mack claims she has lost nearly $5,000 in just one of her properties because of the pandemic. Regardless, she said she doesn’t hold the tenants who are unable to pay responsible, but the ones she says who are unwilling.

“I have a tenant who is getting a check, still has a job, and she just decided that she is no longer going to pay rent anymore,” Mack said. “I gave her a five-day notice, and I watched as she threw it in the trash right in front of me.”

Normally, Mack would be able to evict the tenant, but under Virginia law - that is no longer an option. 

“The Virginia Supreme Court introduced a bill that makes this impossible,” said Patrick McCloud, CEO of Virginia Apartment Management Association. “All tenants cannot be evicted from lack of payment until Sept. 7.”

A Senate committee voted Wednesday to delay taking a vote on a measure to block evictions until next May after landlords expressed strong concerns about the bills. Mack said in the meantime, she doesn’t know how she will get by.

“I just want to be treated fairly,” said Mack. “There needs to be a give and take, or a case-by-case basis, not this umbrella that keeps people from paying when they should.”

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

