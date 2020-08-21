Advertisement

JMU ready to enforce strict COVID-19 safety regulations

"If they're found to be in groups of more than 10, they could have sanctions brought against them."
JMU prepares as students return to campus during pandemic.
JMU prepares as students return to campus during pandemic.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With the return of students to JMU’s campus, the University, along with campus police, are excited to have students back but are on high alert, ready to enforce safety regulations regarding steps being taken to lower the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“If they’re found to be in groups of more than 10, they could have sanctions brought against them through our judicial process,” University Spokesperson Caitlyn Read said, “So this is something we’re taking very seriously.”

Read says JMUPD will be upping their patrol around campus, and anyone who sees a flagrant violation of COVID-19 safety can report it on the LiveSafe App. Violations can happen in many forms, such as lack of mask-wearing, or lack of social distancing. Read says parties, regardless whether they are on or off-campus, are also a violation.

There is not a set sanction in place, and each violation will be taken on a case-by-case basis through the Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Justice.

The LiveSafe app is what students will use to record daily self screenings to monitor any symptoms of COVID-19.

A full description of COVID-19 safety rules and regulations at JMU can be found in the student agreement, which JMU requires all students to sign before returning to campus.

