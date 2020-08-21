Advertisement

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans. Churchill Downs | Photo by Barton Bill
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans. Churchill Downs | Photo by Barton Bill(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5 will run without fans.

Churchill Downs says they have worked over the last several months to plan a safe Derby with a limited number of spectators in attendance, but, with the current significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville, as well as across the region, they made the decision to hold this year’s Kentucky Derby without fans.

The decision comes with the support of Governor Andy Beshear who said, “The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a ‘red zone’ based on increases in cases. This week alone the county had more than 2,300 new cases,” Gov. Beshear said. “I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision. I am asking all Kentuckians to take action to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to the many traditions we enjoy, like the Kentucky Derby.”

Ticket holders for all Derby week race dates and related programming, including Dawn at the Downs, will be automatically issued a refund.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville canceled due to pandemic; scheduled for 2021 return

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the Racing Virginia community together to root for their favorite local racers at The Short Track, so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway.

Sports

Washington Head Coach Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Rivera helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles in 9 seasons with the team before being fired in 2019.

Sports

Virginia Tech football players holding themselves accountable as other ACC programs struggle with coronavirus

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Hokies held a players-only meeting focused on following protocol with classes set to begin on Monday.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

High school boosters fear financial setbacks for years

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Logan Sherrill
Parents, coaches and teachers worry high school booster budgets will be negatively impacted for years with no sports this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Hokies roll out face shields designed in Virginia Tech’s helmet lab to help curb spread of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Spray tests showed the two-part visor blocked more than 99.9 percent of small droplets.

Sports

ESPN’s Marty Smith Speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
ESPN reporter Marty Smith detailed his journey in sports media and spun some tales at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting Monday night.

Sports

Liberty’s ACC football opponents express concern over Flames’ COVID-19 testing protocols

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Head coach Hugh Freeze said no Liberty football players have been tested in more than two weeks.

Sports

Southern Conference Postpones Fall Sports

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
VMI will not play football until the spring after Southern Conference decides to postpone all fall sports.

Sports

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Sports

Revamped Roanoke Rush look to bring new success

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast