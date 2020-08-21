Advertisement

Lexington city council chooses new name for cemetery

Graves in the Lexington, Va., cemetery formerly known as Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery.
Graves in the Lexington, Va., cemetery formerly known as Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery.
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington City Council has made a decision on renaming the Stonewall Jackson Cemetery.

The council decided earlier this month to change the name of the property where Stonewall Jackson is buried.

Four options were being considered, but in the end the council decided on one particular favorite, drawing on a historic feature of the area.

“I make a motion to direct the city attorney to draft the amended ordinances to be advertised in advance council’s September 3rd regular meeting which will rename Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery as Oak Grove Memorial Cemetery,” proposed city councilman Dennis Ayers during the meeting.

The vote was unanimously in favor. There will be a public hearing on the name before the final ordinance is voted on.

