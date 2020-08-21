Advertisement

McDonald’s shooting suspect named

Williamson Road Shooting-Roanoke
Williamson Road Shooting-Roanoke
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Court documents have named a suspect in a shooting at a Roanoke McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday.

Documents indicate Arieon Q, Roane, 18, is a suspect in the shooting that killed Sincere DeGroat, 21 of Wilson, North Carolina.

The shooting happened outside the restaurant on Williamson Road, near the Berglund Center. Both men were hit, there is no word yet on Roane’s condition.

Witnesses said it appeared shots were being fired back and forth.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TSA collects nearly $1 million in unclaimed money passengers left behind

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove
The amount found during FY19, which ended September 30, 2019, marked a decrease in the amount of unclaimed money collected in FY18 when $960,105.49 was left behind.

News

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans.

Sports

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville canceled due to pandemic; scheduled for 2021 return

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the Racing Virginia community together to root for their favorite local racers at The Short Track, so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway.

Crime

Roanoke vehicles shot at and damaged; woman hurt

Updated: 1 hour ago
An investigation is underway.

Latest News

Roanoke-Patterson Crime Scene

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Bedford’s ‘Laker’s Store’ victim of armed robbery Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The suspect was able to demand and leave with an undisclosed amount of money and flee in a possibly grey, four-door vehicle.

Crime

Danville father charged with murder in death of 8-month-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Danville Police have charged a man with felony homicide and felony child abuse for the death of his eight-month-old son.

News

Tech Experts Gear Up for School in Bedford County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

Weather

Henry County Flooding August 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

JMU ready to enforce strict COVID-19 safety regulations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
"If they're found to be in groups of more than 10, they could have sanctions brought against them."