McDonald’s shooting suspect named

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Court documents have named a suspect in a shooting at a Roanoke McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday.

Documents indicate Arieon Q, Roane, 18, is a suspect in the shooting that killed Sincere DeGroat, 21 of Wilson, North Carolina.

The shooting happened outside the restaurant on Williamson Road, near the Berglund Center. Both men were hit, there is no word yet on Roane’s condition.

Witnesses said it appeared shots were being fired back and forth.

The shooting remains under investigation.

