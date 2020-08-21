Newly-appointed Lynchburg city manager resigns

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s newly-appointed City Manager has submitted his letter of resignation to Lynchburg City Council, he says because of the recent release and circulation of several emails.

The letter reads, in part, “As you are well aware, there has been considerable turmoil generated in the Lynchburg community surrounding the release and circulation of several emails claimed to have been sent by me in my capacity as County Administrator in Warren County. As you know by verified information I have presented, one of those emails is a fabrication and was never sent and the other, while taken out of context, included inappropriate and vulgar language for which I have previously publicly apologized and addressed in Warren County.”

Douglas Stanley’s resignation is effective immediately.

The City Council will discuss naming an Interim City Manager at its September 8 meeting. Until then, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out the duties.

“This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” said Mayor MaryJane Dolan. “I wish Doug and his family the very best in the future.”

Stanley was the county administrator in Warren County, Virginia, and was announced as Lynchburg’s manager just last week.

Click here to view Stanley’s resignation letter in full.

