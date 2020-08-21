Advertisement

Number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations drops in Virginia

(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 110,860 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 109,882 reported Thursday, a 978-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 863 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

4,683 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,436 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,427 reported Thursday.

1,437,278 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.6 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.5 percent reported Thursday.

1,233 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from 1,266 reported Thursday. 14,249 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

