One dead after shooting near SE Roanoke Dollar General

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after multiple shots were fired near a Dollar General in southeast Roanoke (2227 Garden City Blvd. SE).

A call reporting shots fired came in shortly before 8 p.m., according to Roanoke Police. Officials found a man just off the road and pronounced him dead at the scene. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Riverland Rd. SE is closed from Bennington and 9th. Garden City Blvd. SE is closed at Rose Ave. SE.

Officials closed a wide area out of concern that cars or people could damage or tamper with the crime scene.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so that it is properly sent). Roanoke Police say both texts and calls can remain anonymous.

