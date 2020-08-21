Advertisement

One dead after shooting near SE Roanoke Dollar General

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments
2227 Garden City Blvd. SE scene courtesy WDBJ7
2227 Garden City Blvd. SE scene courtesy WDBJ7
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after multiple shots were fired near a Dollar General in southeast Roanoke (2227 Garden City Blvd. SE).

A call reporting shots fired came in shortly before 8 p.m., according to Roanoke Police. Officials found a man just off the road and pronounced him dead at the scene. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Riverland Rd. SE is closed from Bennington and 9th. Garden City Blvd. SE is closed at Rose Ave. SE.

Officials closed a wide area out of concern that cars or people could damage or tamper with the crime scene.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so that it is properly sent). Roanoke Police say both texts and calls can remain anonymous.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

