Rockbridge Livestock Show goes on despite COVID

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Regional Fair was canceled this year, but the livestock show that’s usually at its heart went on.

The kids, like 4-H-ers all across the country, have been working on raising their animals all year, and the culmination of that work is usually a livestock show, where they can show off their work and demonstrate their skills in handling them.

But this is 2020.

“We are following the horse center’s guidelines, actually the governor’s guidelines, and there a no spectators,” said Marnie Caldwell of the Rockbridge County Livestock Advisory Council.

And masks are required unless you’re actually showing.

“We kind of immediately -- I think the term now this year is “pivot” -- we pivoted and decided we were going to provide a way for these kids to exhibit these animals,” Caldwell explained.

Barns, where normally pens hold animals, are full of trailers.

“We just felt like setting up – not setting up pen space would encourage folks to stay away,” Caldwell said. “We’re not creating a spot for people to congregate.”

“It’s kind of sad because all your friends aren’t here, you can’t talk to them,” said Josie Caldwell, 12, who was showing goats and lambs. “You kind of have to keep your distance.”

But that doesn’t stop the show, because the animals won’t wait until next year.

Something like a steer can take 18 months, and is reaching its peak now.

“Those projects I think, especially long term ones like that, certainly deserve the opportunity to get shown off,” said Caldwell.

But the end point is much larger.

“Both of us, I think, our long term goal is we always hope these kids can continue to be advocates for agriculture going into the future,” said Margaret Ann Smith from the Rockbridge County Livestock Advisory Council.

