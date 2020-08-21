Advertisement

Several students removed from Roanoke College following off-campus party

(WDBJ)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

According to a Friday update from Roanoke College, six students have been removed following an off-campus party which is believed to have caused several students to test positive for COVID-19.

The update, posted to the college’s website, said campus officials had documented four positive cases.

The first student, it said, who was tested Saturday, August 15, had already withdrawn from classes before the test result came back. The three remaining students who have tested positive are in an isolated area in Catawba Hall on campus.

The college noted in the update that other people who may have been exposed are quarantining and anyone who is thought to have been in contact with the students has been notified.

Officials believe the positive cases can be traced back to an off-campus party.

“The College takes this seriously and students were warned about the risks of this behavior last week,” officials wrote in Friday's update.

Because of this, six students were removed from the college for violating the Student Conduct Code. When pressed for clarification, a spokesperson for the college told WDBJ7 this means that students have been removed until a disciplinary hearing can be held to determine the final result of the disciplinary proceeding.

“We will not and cannot tolerate a failure to comply with these guidelines,” officials wrote in Friday’s statement.

The announcement also included a quote from President Michael Maxey and Associate Dean Tom Rambo in a message to students, reading:

“We’re pleased to see all wearing masks and attending to your six feet of social distance on campus. It’s great to see everyone working together for the safety of all Maroons. But we have serious concerns about student behavior off campus and late at night. This year, we cannot let our guard down — at any time. Regardless of the day or time, the guidelines apply: Wear your mask if you can’t maintain six feet of social distance, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer, and don’t go out if you feel sick.”

