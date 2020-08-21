Showers & storms today with more sunshine by Sunday

Many areas have dodged the showers the past few days, but Friday looks like the best opportunity of getting some rain in the area. Winds shift more from the south bringing in an area of clouds and some showers from the Carolinas. Watch for a few areas of fog as you head out early this morning.

FRIDAY

Clouds and areas of showers are expected to move in from the south Friday morning. Models are still a bit fuzzy on the coverage, but areas along the Blue Ridge have the best chance of seeing them through early afternoon. The morning showers may limit the coverage of afternoon storms. It won’t be raining the entire day, but clouds will hold temperatures into the upper 70s during the afternoon. It will be one of those days you’ll just want to keep your umbrella handy in case you run into one of those showers.

A look at the hour-by-hour forecast model. Rain potential increases Friday so have the umbrellas ready. Posted by WDBJ7 Weather on Thursday, August 20, 2020

SATURDAY

As you’re making your weekend plans, we should point out, neither day appears to be a washout in terms of showers and storms. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a few scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening Saturday with highs warming to the low 80s.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend will be warmer with highs reaching the upper 80s thanks to increasing sunshine and fewer clouds. Storm chances remain very isolated.

Scattered showers and storms today with a few more Saturday. We'll see drier air move in on Sunday. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

The first half of the new week appears quite nice with high pressure building in. This will bring plentiful sunshine with just very isolated storms along with highs warming to the low 90s.

Temperatures warm back to near 90 next week. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL INFLUENCE

We’ll need to keep an eye on the duo of tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. These systems aren’t quite strong enough to get names, but once they reach tropical storm strength, they would become Laura and Marco. Both are forecast to potentially move into the Gulf by early next week. It’s still too early to know whether we would receive rain from the tropical systems, however, it would be quite common to be impacted in the days that follow landfall. Get the latest on track below and in our Hurricane Center. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.

Should we see both land falling tropical systems in the Gulf, there would be an unusually high amount of water moving inland. It’s still way too early to say where it would go, but we typically do eventually see the rain from systems that enter at that trajectory. We’ll follow it closely.

If we were to get impacted by the rain, it appears late next week into next weekend would be the most likely time. Stay tuned!