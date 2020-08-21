Advertisement

Stakes are high as Biden accepts Democratic nomination

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden, take the stage after Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden, take the stage after Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The preliminaries are over at the Democratic National Convention.

Thursday night, Joe Biden will accept the party’s nomination for President, and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says the stakes are high.

Despite the challenge of mounting a virtual convention, the first three nights have been successful, showcasing Democratic values and challenging the record of President Trump.

Now, Denton says Biden needs to give voters a reason to vote for him.

“I think focusing yes, contrast with Trump,” Denton says, “but I think it’s now time for him to really show up and inspire people to also vote for him and not just against Trump.”

Denton says Republicans are fortunate to follow the Democrats. During the GOP convention next week, he says they can respond to Democratic attacks.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast August 20

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Spanish newscast August 20

News

Virginia senators head home, while delegates prepare for virtual voting next week

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
After meeting in person for three days and beginning work on dozens of measures, members of the Virginia Senate are heading home until the middle of next week. Members of the House of Delegates have been meeting virtually since day two of the special session, but a party fight over procedural issues has led to a slow start.

News

Washington Head Coach Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Rivera helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles in 9 seasons with the team before being fired in 2019.

News

One dead after shooting near SE Roanoke Dollar General

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

Latest News

News

Roanoke parents apprehensive about new school year for children with IEP’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
For parents of children with IEP's, there are a lot of uncertainties when it comes to a new school year.

News

Roanoke Outdoor Foundation kicks off new campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke Outside Foundation has a new campaign to raise $100,000.

Sports

Virginia Tech football players holding themselves accountable as other ACC programs struggle with coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Hokies held a players-only meeting focused on following protocol with classes set to begin on Monday.

News

Roanoke police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
One other person was injured in the shooting which happened near the Berglund Center.

News

Tips on choosing the right hand sanitizer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Around 160 hand sanitizers have been recalled in the last 30 days.

Local

Outbreaks drive Martinsville and Henry County continued spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Officials are concerned about the rise in cases. The county has seen 215 new cases since August 1st and numbers are expected to continue to spike with new outbreaks this week.