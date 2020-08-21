Stakes are high as Biden accepts Democratic nomination

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The preliminaries are over at the Democratic National Convention.

Thursday night, Joe Biden will accept the party’s nomination for President, and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says the stakes are high.

Despite the challenge of mounting a virtual convention, the first three nights have been successful, showcasing Democratic values and challenging the record of President Trump.

Now, Denton says Biden needs to give voters a reason to vote for him.

“I think focusing yes, contrast with Trump,” Denton says, “but I think it’s now time for him to really show up and inspire people to also vote for him and not just against Trump.”

Denton says Republicans are fortunate to follow the Democrats. During the GOP convention next week, he says they can respond to Democratic attacks.

