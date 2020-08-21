Advertisement

Two hurricane landfalls on the same day? It’s possible.

The already busy hurricane season is about to set more records
Two tropical systems could come close to a simultaneous landfall next week.(WDBJ7)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not to bury the lead, there’s a possibility we could have two hurricanes making landfall in relatively the same area on the same day next week. It’s all part of a very active season and a bizarre year.

The animation below shows the projected 5-Day track from the National Hurricane Center as of the 11pm update Thursday.

The only other time in recorded history where two tropical systems made simultaneous landfall was on September 5, 1933 according to researcher Philip Klotzbach in a tweet Thursday. One was a tropical storm and the other a hurricane.

AN ACTIVE SEASON

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was destined to be an active one. Warmer than average water temperatures to provide “fuel” for development. Low wind sheer to allow storms to strengthen without getting ripped apart. The combination has led to a historic number of early-season tropical storms and hurricanes not experienced in more than a decade.

In the Spring, meteorologists at Colorado State as well as the Climate Prediction Center and NOAA predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season.

In August, the same government agency releases its updated forecast, saying an “extremely active” hurricane season is likely. The updated forecast predicts 19 to 25 named storms, including seven to 11 hurricanes.

As of this article, 11 named storms have formed making it the most ever to develop this early in the season. In fact, this is the sixth straight year in a row the hurricane season got off to an early start.

So far there have been 11 named storms and two hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin.
So far there have been 11 named storms and two hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin.(WDBJ7)

2020 HURRICANE SEASON FAST FACTS

  • The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season began early as tropical storm Arthur formed on May 16 in the Atlantic Ocean east of Florida. The arrival of Arthur marked the sixth consecutive year that the hurricane season began before the traditional official beginning of the season on June 1. May 16, 2020
  • Third year since 1965 that two named storms developed in the Atlantic Ocean before the beginning of the hurricane season.
  • Dolly is the third earliest fourth Atlantic named storm formed during the hurricane season since record-keeping began in 1851.
  • Hurricane Hanna was the earliest eighth named storm on record

WHAT’S COMING UP NEXT?

The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor the tropical systems as some strengthening is expected over the warm water into the weekend. The two could become Category One Hurricanes before landfall somewhere in the Gulf.

We will have the latest on the Tropics in our Hurricane Center section on WDBJ7.com

