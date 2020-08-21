Advertisement

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.(Source: AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday.

The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials. A number of federal offices in the area have been closed because of the threat, the officials said. The officials could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement.

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area, according to the court’s website. Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon's largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd and clashed repeatedly with federal agents dispatched to protect the courthouse. A statement on the courthouse website did not say why the building had closed.

The FBI’s statement said: “If we develop information indicating a credible threat, we will notify the public.”

Protesters this week have focused their ire on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland.

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

Agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd-control munitions to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Three people were arrested, police said in their statement.

It wasn't clear if that building was included in the alleged threat or if the threat was connected in any way to those protests.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

College Student Opens Salem Bookstore

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

National

Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.

VOD Recording

Fink's Closing Valley View Store

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

VOD Recording

New Name For Stonewall Jackson Cemetery

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

VOD Recording

Alleghany County Small Business Recovery Grants

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Latest News

VOD Recording

Friends Identify Victim Of Shooting Near Roanoke Dollar General

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

“He’s literally given me the hat off his head”: Friends remember Malik Simms, say he was man killed in shooting in SE Roanoke

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The shooting took place Thursday night near Dollar General.

National Politics

White House holds memorial service for president’s brother

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York.

News

Several students removed from Roanoke College following off-campus party

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
Six students have been removed for violating the Student Conduct Code.

VOD Recording

Tech Experts Gear Up For The New Back To School

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Recording of daily evening newscast.

VOD Recording

Show Must Go On At Virginia Horse Center

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Recording of daily evening newscast.