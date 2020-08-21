ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville canceled due to pandemic; scheduled for 2021 return

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Referred to as “the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” the 2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for September 26, the contest is expected to return in 2021 on a date later to be determined, according to Martinsville Speedway.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the Racing Virginia community together to root for their favorite local racers at The Short Track, so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR will hold its penultimate playoff races for the first time ever at Martinsville this fall, beginning October 30 and running through November 1.

The Speedway says ticketholders for the ValleyStart Credit Union 300 will be contacted within the next few days regarding ticket options moving forward.

